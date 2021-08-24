Centre Okays Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway Expansion

Hyderabad: The Central government has approved the expansion of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway, which would include a six-lane road from LB Nagar to Malkapur, as well as a six-lane service road on both sides and nine underpasses.

The project's funding had been agreed upon by the central government. Motorists will be able to travel freely on the national highway from LB Nagar once these roads are built. The 25-kilometre stretch of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway between LB Nagar and Malkapur has not been widened. Some sections have eight lanes, while others have six lanes and others have four lanes.

From LB Nagar to the metropolitan border, there are many traffic signals, and residents of the colonies and villages must cross the national highway, causing traffic congestion. Officials from the State Roads and Buildings Department authorised expansion projects totalling Rs 545 crore in this context. Officials from R & B are prepared to issue a tender call soon.

From LB Nagar to Malkapur, a full six-lane road will be built. It would be built near the intersection of the Outer Ring Road and the Ring Road. An official claimed that a 7-kilometre service road would be built from Outer Junction to Kothagudem, but that the service road between Malkapur and Kothagudem would not be built since the region was rural.

Locals will be able to drive conveniently via service roads instead of the national highway in Vanasthalipuram, Panama, Hayatnagar, Pedda Amberpet, Koheda Junction, Kavadipally Junction, Abdullapurmet, Inanguda, and Batasingaram.