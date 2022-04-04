Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till Tuesday as the opposition parties continued to protest seeking a discussion on the fuel price rise on Monday. The opposition members from Congress, Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena staged a walkout from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha protesting as the petrol prices were hiked for the 12th time in the last 14 days.

While the TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said the Centre could bring down the fuel prices by 30 percent if it decides to waive off the cess taxes. He termed the continuous increase in the price a torture and compared it with the torture given by the Chinese authorties to their people.

Read about Chinese torture only in books! This consecutive 80 paisa #FuelPriceHike 12th hike in 14 days outdoes any torture & a record of sorts 👏 FM @nsitharaman Ji, why hesitate to debate in parliament on crude oil prices, the Cesses that we can do away with to reduce prices? — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 4, 2022

Any to those who rant about how states can reduce state taxes, in Telangana we have not enhanced VAT in last 7 years (2015 Jan) Our demand is to do away with indiscriminate Cesses imposed by NDA Govt which will lower fuel prices by 30% at least — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 4, 2022

He demanded that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should debate the crude oil prices in Parliament. “Why hesitate to debate in Parliament on crude oil prices, the cesses that we can do away with to reduce prices,” he said.