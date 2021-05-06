CAT Aspirants Can Appear For Online Talent Search Exam on May 9

Hyderabad: The T.I.M.E. Talent Search Examination (TTSE) for CAT 2021/22 aspirants will be held on May 9 at T.I.M.E., a test-prep institute in Hyderabad.

The online test will be offered in two-time slots: 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and students can take the test at any time, according to a press release issued by T.I.M.E on Wednesday (May 5th).

According to a press release, any student who takes the TTSE and enrolls in the CAT 2021/22 course between May 1 and 9 will receive a discount of Rs. 3,500.

Interested parties can visit to register.