Hyderabad: In yet another shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by a cab driver and his friend in Hyderabad, the police said on Sunday. Two persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting the 11-year-old girl on the pretext of dropping her home.

The accused duo, who were arrested on June 3 and remanded to judicial custody, have been identified as cab driver Shaik Kaleem Ali alias Kaleem and Mohammed Luqman Ahmed Yazdani alias Luqman.

This comes days after a 17-year-old girl’s gangrape issue rocked the state capital. Telangana police on Sunday have arrested one more accused ( a minor), making it a total of four arrests in connection with the alleged gang rape of a teenage girl on May 28

The Moghalpura police said the girl was sexually assaulted on the night of May 31, 2022. The relatives of the victim approached the police after the girl went missing on May 31. The police had registered a case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code and started searching for the missing girl.

“During the investigation, the police patrol team at about 5 am on June 1 located the girl. She was later referred to Bharosa Centre for recording her statement,” Inspector of Police, Moghalpura Police Station, Hyderabad said.

As per the victim’s statement, the 11-year-old was staying with her grandmother at Sultanshahi and at around 6.00 pm she left her house to go to her place in Shaheen Nagar, the outskirts of Hyderabad. Two hours later, near the Pahadi Shareef Kaman, the can driver Kaleem approached her knowing that she was alone and was not carrying any money.

“Kaleem lured the minor girl to drop her at her house and took her in his car. On the way at about 10 pm, he picked the second accused Mohammed Luqman Ahmed Yazdani alias Luqman, a milk businessman. They both took her to the house of accused Luqman situated at Kondurg village, where the accused persons Kaleem and Luqman forcibly committed sexual assault on a minor girl,” the police official added.

The police further said that Kaleem later dropped the minor girl in Sultanshahi in his cab at about 5 AM. A medical examination of the victim was conducted. The police have altered the sections of the IPC based on the victim’s statement at Bharosa Centre and booked the accused persons for rape and related sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

