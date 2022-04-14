Cab Runs Over GHMC Worker Watering Plants on Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: In the early hours of Thursday, a GHMC employee was killed after he was hit by a cab in Banjara Hills. Kiran, a 25-year-old man, has been confirmed as the victim. The incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, when a GHMC worker was watering the plants on the divider, according to Banjara Hills police.

"The cab driver was coming from the Panjagutta side after picking up a passenger, a software engineer. Apparently, the driver of the car didn't see the GHMC staffer standing on the road," K Nageshwar Rao, SHO of Banjara Hills Police Station, stated.

"The GHMC worker was watering plants on the divider in front of the Park Hyatt Hotel. Usually, the GHMC takes up watering of plants on the road during the night hours because of less traffic," SHO Banjara Hills remarked.

The cab driver has been detained by Banjara Hills police, who have filed a case under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence). The SHO also acknowledged that an inquiry is underway to determine whether the driver was intoxicated or driving too fast.