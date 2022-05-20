C Section Deliveries In Telangana Touches Alarming Rate, Says Report

Hyderabad: The country's youngest state may have distinguished itself by introducing a variety of distinctive programmes, but it leads the country in caesarean (c-section) deliveries.

Sixty per cent of the births were caesarean, with the rest being normal. Telangana has three times the national average of 22 per cent for c-section births, with 60 per cent. In the previous five years, the national average has risen from 17 per cent to 22 per cent, according to the National Family Health Survey 2019-2021 study.

“The government has taken up a mission to reduce the c-section deliveries. For instance, Khammam government hospital, which saw 80% of c-section deliveries were brought down to 64% in April this year,” health minister T Harish Rao told TOI on Thursday.

“While there are multiple reasons for rise in c-sections, which pose health risks to the women later years, many people prefer them mainly to have a child at a particular time (muhurth). Some private hospitals encourage c-sections to make quick buck, while a few doctors do not want to take any risk during the deliveries and most of the women would not to want to bear the labour pains,” a senior official stated.

Officials noted that among private hospital births in Telangana, 13 of 33 districts had more than 90% caesarean procedures in the previous year. According to research, c-sections are more common in north Telangana districts (more than 90%), whereas caesarean births are more common in south districts (80%).

C-sections were performed in 69 per cent of cases in some areas, such as Mahbubnagar.

Harish Rao has been touring districts where c-sections were higher. “The government is requesting gynaecologists to reduce unwanted cesareans. Some hospitals have 100% deliveries were c-sections. We want to curb such practices,” the minister stated.

The minister also requested that district collectors meet with priests and astrologers in their respective areas to request that no muhurth for c-sections be placed.

- With inputs from TOI