Burj Khalifa Showcases Telangana Festival Bathukamma

DUBAI: As we all know, every now and then, the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa showcases the most prominent happenings across the globe. Likewise, on Saturday, a unique show was presented on Burj Khalifa celebrating Telangana's Bathukamma, the colourful floral festival of the State.

Telangana Legislative Council member Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who heads Telangana Jagruthi and other leaders from the state were present there to witness the rare show and posted a few glimpses of the show on their official Twitter handle.

Reports claim that the Telangana Jagruthi made arrangements to play the Bathukamma documentary on the big screen for invited delegates and separately for the local people. Besides this, the show went live on various platforms across the world.

Telangana Jagruthi is a cultural and literary organisation that was formed during the statehood movement of Telangana. It has been working to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of the state.

As per the post that Kalvakuntla Kavitha shared, the screening started with an India map, map of Telangana, Chief Minister KCR, Bathukamma flowers, with the specially composed song ‘Alipoola Vennela’ playing in the background highlighting the heritage of India and Telangana.

'Allipoola Vennela' is the song launched by Telangana Jagruthi which is composed by A R Rahman and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon to add more life to the festive season.