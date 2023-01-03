BSP Chief RS Praveen Accuses Government for Tapping His Phone

BSP Telangana unit State President RS Praveen made shocking allegations against BRS Party that the state government is trying to trap his phone.

Taking to twitter he stated an alert from the iPhone company that his phone has been getting trapped and asked RS Praveen to be cautious about it. While addressing the media, RS Praveen criticized the government for their criminal activities. He further added that Journalists, Political leaders' phones are being tapped across the state.

He took to twitter and said, “My iPhone is being hacked by the government. Apple has warned me, but I won’t destroy my iPhone, I will expose your exploitation and will establish the Bahujan Rajya dreamed of by our leader.”