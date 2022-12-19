BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy to Appear Before ED Today 

BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy will appear before ED today at 10:30 AM. He has been called for inquiring about business-related transactions .

He will be attending the inquiry with all family-related documents including passports, Aadhar and education qualification.

Rohit Reddy was accused of giving false information about his education qualifications during the submission of an affidavit to the election commission.

He will also produced the documents related to his recent foreign trip.