Break Night Curfew Rules At Your Own Risk: Check Penalty Rate, Punishment

Telangana: Scores of people were arrested by the police for disobeying the COVID curbs laid down by the Telangana government, which includes ignoring social distancing in public places such as markets.

According to health officials, 482 people who were seen loitering around in public during curfew hours were fined Rs 53,450.

A fine of Rs 1,000 was levied under the new law, and 13 cases under IPC 188 were filed against 52 people. Challans were issued against 16,000 vehicles, according to official data released on Tuesday (April 20).

On Tuesday, Telangana set a new record for the most number of Covid-19 cases in a single day, with 5,926 cases registered, and 18 fatalities. The total number of active cases in the state has risen to 42,853, up from 5,000 at the beginning of this month.

On Tuesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 793 new cases, with Medchal-Malkajgiri accounting for 488, Ranga Reddy 455, and Sangareddy accounting for 184. These four districts collectively cover the majority of Hyderabad and its environs.

On Tuesday, a total of 1.22 million samples were screened for Covid-19 in the state. Telangana has now completed 1.19 crore tests and achieved a sample testing rate of 3.20 lakh per million population. More than 90% of the samples have been checked in government research laboratories.