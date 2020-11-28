Bowenpally Man Arrested For Selling Ecstasy Pills, Hunt On To Nab Goa Supplier

The Prohibition and Excise department nabbed a person on Friday for selling Methylenedioxymethamphetaminea nd ecstasy pills. As per details available, Syed Ibrahim (20) is a resident of Pension Line in Bowenpally. He purchased drugs from Mohammed Mubeenuddinalias Mobin from New Bowenpally. Mobin was arrested three and a half years ago by the Task Force police in a drugs case along with two others and LSD blots were seized from them, said N. Anji Reddy Assistant ExciseSuperintendent (Enforcement). He also added that, three months ago, Mobin shifted to Goa from where he started supplying drugs to Hyderabad by engaging boys.

He would take orders over the phone and then supply drugs. Ibrahim stayed with Moblin for four days in Goa and he returned to Hyderabad on November 21. From then on, he started selling ecstasy pills as per the instructions of Mobin. The pills cost Rs 1000 per tab and Rs 3,500 a gram of MDMA. Police seized the Nine ecstasy pills and one gram of MDMA from Ibrahim and trying to trace Mobin to nab him.