Bowenpally Man Arrested For Selling Ecstasy Pills, Hunt On To Nab Goa Supplier
He would take orders over the phone and then supply drugs. Ibrahim stayed with Moblin for four days in Goa and he returned to Hyderabad on November 21. From then on, he started selling ecstasy pills as per the instructions of Mobin. The pills cost Rs 1000 per tab and Rs 3,500 a gram of MDMA. Police seized the Nine ecstasy pills and one gram of MDMA from Ibrahim and trying to trace Mobin to nab him.