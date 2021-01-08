Bowenpally Kidnap Case: Bhuma Mounika Accuses Hyderabad Police Of Discrimination

Former Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya and TDP leader AV Subba Reddy were arrested by the Hyderabad police for her alleged connection with the kidnap of three brothers. Earlier, the police named AV Subba Reddy as accused no. 1 (A-1) and arrested him on Wednesday and Akhila Priya was named as accused no. 2. Subba Reddy was released after questioning him and served him notice under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code. Now, he has been named as A-2 in the case and Akhila Priya was named as A-1.

The remand report submitted by the Bowenpally police to the court states that the main accused in the case was Akhila Priya. Bhuma Mounika, sister of Akhila Priya questioned that "On what grounds did the police change A-1 as A-2 and how can they name her sister as A-1?" She alleged that the Hyderabad police were showing partiality towards some people in the case.

She further added that police created a lot of ruckus in front of their house stating that Akhila Priya was behind the kidnap case. She also questioned why didn't the police arrest AV Subba Reddy in this case.

Bhuma Mounika said that before the partition of the state, her father Bhuma Nagi Reddy and her uncle AV Subba Reddy purchased the land in the name of the company. Praveen Rao's family members were the partners. Mounika alleged that they have been fighting for the land after the death of his father. Mounika said they were ready to resolve the land dispute in an amicable manner.