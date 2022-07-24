Hyderabad: In view of the Bonalu festival near Mahankali temple in Amberpet, Hyderabad Traffic police have announced traffic restrictions around the area. The traffic curbs will remain in place from Sunday 6 am to Tuesday 6 am.

All the city buses, district buses and heavy vehicles which will be coming from Uppal to Amberpet will be diverted at Uppal crossroads via Habsiguda – Tarnaka – Adikmet – Vidya Nagar – Fever Hospital – T.Y. Mandali – Tourist Hotel Junction – Nimboliadda – Chaderghat and CBS, and the return route will be vice-versa.

Buses coming from Koti to Uppal will be diverted to Nimboliadda – Tourist Hotel – TY Mandali – Fever Hospital – Adikmet – Tarnaka – Habsiguda – Uppal crossroads and the return route will be vice-versa.

Traffic coming to Amberpet from various places will be diverted at Royal Juice Corner – Mallikarjuna Nagar – DD Colony – Syndicate Bank – Shivam Road.

People who want to go towards Golnaka and Moosarambagh will be diverted to CPL Amberpet – Saldhana Gate –Ali Café X Roads and the return route will be vice-versa.

(Source: Telangana Today)

