Bonalu 2021 Will Be A Grand Affair, Courtesy Telangana Govt

The Telangana Government has decided to celebrate the Bonalu festival in a grand way after lifting the Covid lockdown restrictions. The country is still grappling with the second wave of Covid. Experts have sounded a warning bell about an inevitable third wave. However, with the number of COVID cases in Telangana on the decline, the government wants to celebrate in a grand way.

During Bonalu, which is celebrated over a few weeks, women gather at temples, make offerings of food and flowers to Goddess and dance together in a public celebration. Last year, due to Covid restrictions, the festival was suspended.

Minister Srinivas Yadav said that a preparatory meeting will happen on June 25 with officials and departments concerned. He added that Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned to improve facilities at temples where Bonalu is celebrated.

This year, Bonalu will start from June 11 in Golconda, followed by Secunderabad Mahankali temple on July 25 and Hyderabad on August 1. Minister Srinivas Yadav clarified that Gold Bonam (first Bonam) will be offered to the Goddess to save people from the ongoing Corona pandemic.

The Minister added that the government is planning to showcase Telangana culture through multiple programs. However, health experts have warned against such gatherings, saying mass celebrations may lead to the spread of Coronavirus even faster.