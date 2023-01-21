Bomb Hoax on Krishna Express at Moula Ali

Tense moments were experienced by the Railway staff, as also train passengers following a hoax phone message that there was a bomb on Krishna Express which travels between Tirupati and Adilabad via Secunderabad.

The GRP and RPF were anxious after receiving a message that there was a bomb on Krishna Express and that it would explode when the train reaches Secunderabad railway station.

Krishna Express was scheduled to reach Secunderabad Railway Station at 8.45 pm was running late by an hour. Around 8pm, a person called the Rachakonda police and told them that there was a bomb, and the police were immediately put on the alert. The train, which had already reached Moaula Ali railway station, was stopped there for an extensive search.

At the same time, the bomb disposal teams reached the Secunderabad railway station and after inspection confirmed it was a hoax call. Krishna Express train reached Secunderabad railway station two hours late and left for Adilabad.

On investigation, it emerged that a young man named Kiran Kumar, from Mahabubabad and was traveling in the same train had sent the message to the police through his cell phone.

He had said in the message that there were miscreants traveling in Krishna Express and they were trying to blow up the train. Based on the signal of the phone number from which the message was sent, the police found that the person who sent the message was in the same train and detained him. The police said that the accused admitted to sending the message as he was angry that he had appeared for the inspector test and was not selected.