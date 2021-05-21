Bolarum Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2021: Check Notification, Last Date

Army Public School (APS) Secunderabad Recruitment, 2021: Army Public Schools (APS), Hyderabad announced notification for teachers recruitment 2021 and inviting application forms for the recruitment.

Along with the teacher posts, a notification was issued for a total of 33 vacancies.

PGT, TGT, PRT all subjects including Ar t& Craft and Music, Computer Science teachers and Librarian posts will be filled as a part of this notification.

Educational Qualification for PGTs: The candidate should be a Post Graduate with B Ed with a minimum of 50% marks. Other qualifications and experience as per CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws (Chapter IX).

TGT and PRT post: Those who are applying for TGT and PRT post should complete graduation with B Ed and equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks. Other qualifications and experience as per CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws (Chapter IX).

Librarian post: Candidates applying for librarian post should have graduation or a diploma in Library Science with three years of experience.

Security Supervisor posts preference will be given to the candidates above 55 years who are ex-servicemen and having knowledge of MS Office.

Application forms are available on Bolarum Army Public School Web site: www.apsbolarum.edu.in/

The application form should be offline along with a DD for Rs.100/- in favour of Army Public School, Bolarum, payable at Hyderabad should be sent to the school.

The last date for submitting application forms in the School along with Xerox copies of Educational qualifications with marks sheet and CSB qualified Score Card/ Relevant page of result sheet and CTET/TET result sheet by 05 June 2021.