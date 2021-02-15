BJP Would Never Demote Hyderabad To Union Territory: Kishan Reddy Lashes Out At Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made sensational comments on Hyderabad. He said that there are high chances for Hyderabad to be demoted into a UT during a discussion in Parliament over the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation bill on Saturday.

He further added that, "Others cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru will also be demoted as a Union Territory.”

Owaisi stated that, "The government slashed Rs 1,024 crore from the Minority Affairs budget. The Ministry’s Budget Estimate of Rs 5,029 crore was slashed to Revised Estimate of Rs 4,005 crore. The cut comes to 20.36 per cent in the current year.”

Responding to Owaisi, MP Kishan Reddy said that BJP had no plans to convert Hyderabad to a Union territory. He lashed out at MIM and TRS for making false propaganda against Narendra Modi's government and stated that they are spreading false news. He also asserted that there is no need to worry on the topic of Hyderabad becoming a UT and asserted that the centre was committed to develop Hyderabad and Telangana.