Hyderabad: Ahead of assembly elections, the political heat is set to further rise as BJP plans to hold its national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3. The quarterly national executive meeting is being conducted after a long time because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The last meeting of BJP’s national executive was held in New Delhi in November 2021 ahead of assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh, where BJP returned to power with massive victory in early 2022.

During the national executive meeting, the BJP leaders come together to brainstorm ideas for the upcoming elections and the rise of the party. The party bearers may also discuss the BJP’s preparations for the 2024 general elections.

This time the choice of the venue for the national executive meeting is significant as the rift between the ruling TRS and BJP is widening over a host of issues. At a recent public meeting in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the better prospects of BJP in the state and criticised the ruling TRS over dynasty politics.

Prior to Modi’s visit, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the public meetings in Telangana and launched broadside against the KCR family, saying Telangana people were looking for a change and BJP could make that happen.

Telangana BJP president is also attacking the TRS government. He is taking out ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ to expose the ruling TRS party and strengthen the BJP in the state ahead of 2023 assembly polls.

On the other hand, the Telangana chief minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party supremo K Chandrasekhat Rao is continuously taking on the BJP-led Central government and Prime Minister over paddy procurement issues and also holding meetings with the leaders of opposition-ruled states in an attempt to form a non-BJP, non-Congress front at the national level.

