BJP Chief To Go On Padayatra To Expose TRS Misrule

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar planned to embark on a state-wide padayatra to highlight, what he called the TRS government's shortcomings and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's uncompromising rule.

Sanjay announced the decision at a BJP state executive meeting here on Sunday, saying the padayatra will begin on August 9, the day Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India movement for freedom. He said the first segment of the padayatra will end at Huzurabad on Gandhi Jayanti (October 20, a significant day for India. The BJP, according to Sanjay, would draw inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, who forced the British to leave India and its battle for a democratic Telangana state.

The padayatra will commence after taking the Goddess' blessing at the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar at Hyderabad's Old City area, he said.

According to him, the padayatra's major goal was to mobilise people and to create awareness against "family rule" in the state. He said that the padayatra would raise public awareness about the state government's "failure" to implement the BJP government's development and welfare programmes at the national level.

He claimed he would "expose the corruption and irregularities" of the Chief Minister, ministers, and MLAs, as well as speak to people at the rural level and convey the BJP's vision for Telangana if it were to gain power.

He will visit Begum Bazaar, Nampally, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank, Mehidipatnam, Bapu Ghat, and Gandi Maisamma temple on August 9, the first day of his padayatra. Sanjay will travel to the former Ranga Reddy district, Medak, Nizamabad, and Karimnagar districts through Chevella during the first phase of the padayatra.

He's planned a route that will traverse 750 kilometres and will be completed in 55 days. Sanjay will walk 15 to 20 kilometres every day on average.

The BJP state head stated that the padayatra will be handled in a low-key manner, with participants sleeping in tents set up by party members. To make the issue known to the public, the BJP is planning a wide-ranging campaign using posters, pamphlets, print, electronic, and social media.

Padayatra route:

Bhagyalakshmi temple and Gandi Maisamma temples, Shankarpalli, Moinabad, Chevella, Manneguda, Shivareddypeta, Vikarabad, Rajivnagar, Ananthagiri, Kerelli, Mansanpalli, Dharur, Gottepalli, Rampur Tanda, Durgapur, Mambapur, Tandoor, Annasagar, Konasettapalli, Keesharam, Sadashivpet, Peddapur, Pothireddypalli, Sangareddy, Sadashivanagar, Pasalwadi, Shivampet, Sultanpur, Andol, Jogipet, Chitkul, Rangampet, Sangaipet, Ghanpur, Pothanshetti Palli, Kishtapur, Mambojipalli, Haveli Ghanpur Project, Pocharam Peddareddy, Ellareddy, Lingala Gate, Lakshmapur, Lingampeta, Gandhinagar, Errapahad, Thadwai, Kamareddy, Ugrawai, Yelupugonda, Machareddy, Yellareddypeta, Lingannapeta, Namapur, Mustafa Indiranagar, Jillella, Pedda Lingapur, Muskanpeta, Kesanpalli, Guggilla, Tangallapally, Koheda, Husnabad, Kasturba Colony, Nagaram, Huzurabad.