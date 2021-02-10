Bioasia 2021 To Focus On COVID-19; Challenges, Opportunities And Learning For The Global Life Sciences Community

Hyderabad, February 09th 2021: Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia, in its 18th edition, will focus on Covid-19, Global Health, Pharma and MedTech. To be held on 22nd and 23rd February 2021, the conference will provide a unique opportunity to Pharma and Biotech companies, CROs, CMOs, CDMOs, Biotech start-ups, Academic Institutions, Scientists and Researchers, Policy Makers, and Regulatory Experts across the globe to discuss the Coronavirus and other insightful topics related to the life sciences industry.

The two-day event will witness a wide array of panels focussing on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has led to various changes in the life sciences industry across the globe. The conference will offer insightful sessions on India’s current and future potential in immunizing the world and key actions taken to become the future global innovative vaccines provider. The participants will also hear the experts discussing innovation at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and finance, promoting affordable and accessible innovation in the healthcare sector. The eminent leaders will also focus on the learnings from COVID-19 to develop robust healthcare systems and for responding better to the next pandemic.

An interesting session will focus on the prospects of Medical Technologies becoming the next big opportunity for India that can accelerate the journey from the primary importers to large scale exporters as India has proven frugal innovation as evidenced by innovative COVID-19 diagnostic solutions. The CEO conclave for the 18th Edition of BioAsia will deliberate on supply chain resilience, innovation and research, and access to innovative medicines, amongst others.

Commenting on BioAsia 2021 and the role of Telangana state life sciences industry, Mr Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Dept., Government of Telangana, said, “We have worked towards making Telangana a hub of the life sciences industry, with significant success. Today, Telangana is seen as one of the top life sciences destinations in the world. Over the years, BioAsia has played a critical part in uniting the worldwide business pioneers, scientists, policymakers, academia, and investor community together on one platform talking about the new opportunities and creating systems to succeed.”

“We are expecting this 18th Edition of BioAsia 2021 to be bigger than all previous editions. With the theme “Move the Needle”, the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of importance for the life sciences industry like India's role in vaccines, learnings from COVID-19, digital health, trends in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry, etc. There is considerable interest from corporates, academia as well as start-ups to participate in the event. BioAsia has grown in reputation and has emerged as one of the leading life sciences events in Asia and also globally, benefitting from its extraordinary participant history including the likes of several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker Award, Breakthrough Prize Awardees and eminent industry leaders, among others” added Mr Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences, while commenting on BioAsia 2021.

Over the course of 17 years, the event has witnessed participation from more than 20,000 leaders representing over 93 Countries and has conducted more than 20,000 partnering meetings. Going virtual for the first time, the 2021 event will have a wider global reach and convene the most influential global leaders to call out the need for various stakeholders to actively contribute to the global health efforts.

About BioAsia

BioAsia is born with a vision to enhance, enrich and encourage newer innovations, path-breaking discoveries, and effective solutions in the biotechnology industry by offering a vibrant global platform for the convergence of the key stakeholders - Biotech & Biopharma Companies, research institutions, academia, investors, service providers, policymakers, regulators and analysts. BioAsia is focused on its efforts - to drive the growth of the industry by enabling an effective environment for fostering collaborations, JV’s M&A’s; ensure knowledge and experience sharing by global industry players to benefit all stakeholders; promote innovations and initiatives through appropriate awards and recognitions; play a pivotal role in advocating issues to the policymakers and chartering the road-map of biotechnology. BioAsia is a dynamic platform for companies -to exhibit, launch and showcase their unique strengths, products, and services. BioAsia is playing the role of a key catalyst in mobilizing all elements that are required to drive the growth of the emerging industry of Biotechnology as well as optimize the immense business potential of biotech. On a larger level, BioAsia is working to drive a global transformation from the treatment of illness to wellness.

