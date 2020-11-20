HYDERABAD: BJP leader and Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind said that the people of Hyderabad will give a befitting reply to the ruling TRS Party and that the main battle for the Mayor’s post in the GHMC elections would be between the BJP and the MIM.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, he alleged that the TRS was trying to give the Mayor's post to the MIM party. He also alleged that the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) was working in tune with the ruling party and implementing its orders.

He questioned as to why the TRS leadership had not implemented the 10 percent job reservation and in the field of education for the economically backward people. The citizens of Hyderabad were vexed with the TRS ruling and he expressed confidence that the BJP would win with a huge majority. He also said that the TRS was harbouring people who were creating rifts between two religions, he scoffed.

The BJP MP said that KCR's Federal Front and Third Front was nothing but hogwash and challenged the Chief Minister to come out of hiding from his farmhouse.