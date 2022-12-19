Basara IIIT Student Commits Suicide

Trouble erupted on the IIIT Basara campus again on Sunday after an engineering student died by suicide in his hostel. A 20-year-old Bhanu Prasad hanged himself to a fan and committed suicide.

On Sunday, the students informed the authorities that they are getting foul smell from the room. The incident came to the light when they opened the door. The official suspect that Bhanu Prasad had committed suicide two to three days ago.

Bhanu Prasad's family members has arrived at the Basara campus on Sunday. The body has been shifted to Nirmal District hospital for postmortem.