Bank Holidays in June 2021: Check Dates

Private and public banks across the country will remain closed for nine days in June 2021 due to various bank holidays.

The holidays include weekends and various festivals which are declared as holidays under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881. The schedule except for the weekends would be different in various cities across India.

In the month of June, there will be three major holidays including- YMA Day/ Raja Sankranthi on June 15, Guru Hargobind Ji's birthday on June 25 and Remna Ni on June 30. Rest of the holidays will be due to weekends.

As per the RBI guidelines, all banks will remain closed on these notified holidays.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

June 6: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 12: Second Saturday

June 13: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 20: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 26: Fourth Saturday

June 27: Weekly off (Sunday)

June 30: Remna Ni - On this day, banks will be closed in Aizawl, Mizoram.

It is recommended that bank customers check their banks' holiday list regularly for any new updates and also verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website.