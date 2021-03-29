Bank Holidays In April: Check Dates

Important news for bank account holders of Private and public banks in India. The banks will remain closed for nine days in April 2021 due to various bank holidays.

Apart from the holidays, banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. So, if we add Saturdays and Sundays too, then the banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in April 2021.

As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, bank holidays in April include various festivals like Ram Navami, Good Friday, Bihu, freedom fighter, and Congress leader Jagjivan Ram’s birth anniversary, and the Telugu New Year (Ugadi).

However, bank holidays are not observed in all the states equally as they may vary according to the specific state or region’s rules. Also, only gazetted holidays are observed by all the banks across the country.

On March 31st, however, the bank services will remain suspended on account of the last day of the financial year. All the banks will remain closed on April 1st also due to the annual closing of accounts and books. The banks will also remain closed from March 27th to April 4th, barring two days which are March 30th and April 3rd.

The bank account holders are advised to plan their transactions accordingly.

Here’s the complete list of bank holidays in April:

April 1st - Banks will close their yearly accounts

April 2nd - Good Friday

April 5th - Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday

April 6th - Legislative assembly elections in Tamil Nadu

April 13th - Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

April 14th - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April 15th - Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April 16th - Bohag Bihu

April 21st - Shri Ram Navami (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja

Sunday and Saturday holidays:

April 4th - Sunday

April 10th - Second Saturday

April 11th - Sunday

April 18th - Sunday

April 24th - Fourth Saturday

April 25th - Sunday

The bank customers planning a visit to their respective banks in April are advised to plan their visit as per the bank holidays.

Though the physical bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online mode.

This weekend is also a long one for bank customers as public and private sector banks in the country will remain open only for four days between March 27th and April 4th.

According to the bank holiday list on the Reserve Bank of India's website, the banks will remain shut on March 27th (fourth Saturday), then on March 28th (Sunday), and on March 29th (Monday) on account of Holi.

After Holi, the banks will be opened again on March 30th and 31st. However, April 1st is the annual closing of all accounts day, where only works related to the closing of the yearly books will be done.