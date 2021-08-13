Bandi Sanjay Padayatra For Huzurabad Bypolls Named Praja Sangrama Yatra

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay is all set for his much publicized padayatra. Bandi Sanjay's Padayatra will begin from August 24. And the latest we hear us that he has named his walkathon Praja Sangrama Yatra. MLA Raja Singh, BJP leaders Babu Mohan and Dr Chandrasekhar paid obeisance at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar on Friday before announcing the name of the padayatra.

Bandi Sanjay's Padayatra will start on August 24 from Bhagyalakshmi Temple. His walkathon will continue from Bhagyalakshmi Temple to Huzurabad.

The padayatra was originally scheduled to begin on August 9, but was postponed. MP Bandi Sanjay had to stay in Delhi as the BJP asked the MPs to attend the monsoon sessions of Parliament. The introduction of key bills meant that the members couldn't bunk.

In this context, Sanjay's Padayatra was postponed to August 24.

On the other hand, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy will be touring the state from the 16th of this month. Arrangements are being made to give a grand welcome to Kishan Reddy, who is visiting Telangana for the first time since taking charge as a cabinet minister at the Centre. Kishan Reddy will be warmly welcomed at Kodada in Suryapeta district.

However, it seems that Sanjay is likely to visit Huzurabad constituency as soon as the by-election notification is released. BJP sources say that Bandi Sanjay would tour the place for a week.