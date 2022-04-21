Avoid Begumpet Airport Road in Hyderabad on These Dates

Hyderabad: From April 21 to June 6, the Hyderabad police department has announced traffic rerouting in Secunderabad's Rasoolpura, Minister Road, and Begumpet localities for 45 days. The diversions were put in place by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the rebuilding of a bridge as part of the state government's Strategic Nala Development Programme, according to Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand in a news release issued on April 20.

According to the Hyderabad police announcement, the following detours will be in effect for the next 45 days, depending on the local scene.

Traffic travelling from Secunderabad's CTO Junction to Rasoolpura's T Junction must turn left at the Hanuman Temple by-lane (near Yatri Nivas), go to PG Road, Food World, and then turn right at Ramgopalpet police station, Minister Road, and continue to Rasoolpura T Junction.

Traffic heading towards Rasoolpura T Junction from KIMS Hospital will not be permitted to turn right outside New Ramgopalpet police station towards Sindhi Colony or PG Road.

Traffic coming from the Begumpet flyover will not be permitted to turn right at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS Hospital but will be permitted to proceed to Secunderabad's CTO Junction.

The section of road between Hanuman Temple and Food World, as well as the Ramgopalpet police station and Rasoolpura T Junction, will be designated as "one way."

Goods trucks and vehicles such as private buses, school and college buses, will not be permitted to go from Secunderabad to Somajiguda and will be forced to use another route.

From April 21 to June 6, a map of traffic detours will be in place.

Alternative routes for individuals and ambulances heading to KIMS hospital have been offered by police:

For Traffic Coming From Punjagutta:

Begumpet overpass, CTO flyover, U-turn beneath the flyover, Hanuman Temple Lane, Food World, Ramgopalpet police station, left turn, KIMS Hospital

Punjagutta crossroads, Khairatabad Junction, Khairatabad flyover, Necklace Rotary, PVNR Marg, Nallagutta, RUB, Minister Road, KIMS Hospital

Traffic Coming from Secunderabad: