August Will Be A Hot Month For Hyderabadis?

Hyderabad is seeing a dry August without rains after heavy downpour in July. According to the Met Department, Hyderabad, the city received 6.3 mm rainfall in the last week while the normal rainfall is 47.8 mm, which is an 87 per cent deficit.

Until last week, the city recorded maximum temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius. However, the temperature in the city has been steadily increasing with skies remaining clear and no rain except on Tuesday.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said that the weather will remain the same for the next three days, with light showers at isolated places. The maximum temperature in the city during the period is expected to be in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature 23-25 degrees Celsius.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon is weak all over the Telangana due to the northwards shift of the southwest monsoon. However, the forecast further said that the State will receive more rainfall in the coming weeks.