Army School Fined For Unauthorised Speed Breakers On RK Puram Road

Earlier, we had reported that Greater Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had removed the unauthorised speed breakers around the AOC Centre - RK Puram road which were laid by the Army Public School. Now, the Army Public School is said to have received a demand notice to pay Rs 3.10 lakh as road cutting for digging the main road and building speed breakers in an unauthorised manner.

The principal of Army Public School claimed that traffic police had given the permission for constructing speed breakers outside the school, but the department denied this. The Army educational institution, for the first time, has received a 'red notice' in the form of a penalty. The engineering wing, Malkajgiri GHMC circle, served the demand notice. The civic authorities served a notice in the name of the principal of the school.

In the notice, they have asked the school to pay a penalty for road cutting charges for damaging it at a length of 99.3 meters. The road was re-carpeted as part of a comprehensive road maintenance programme (CRMP) during Covid-19 pandemic lockdown at a length of 10 kilometres via this Army Public School. While all the civic staff is busy with MLC polls, the army school authorities have damaged the road and built speed breakers on the GHMC road, which is totally unauthorised, it said.