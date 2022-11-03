Army Public School Teen Ends Life Over Mobile Phone Ban

A student who was studying the tenth standard at Army Public School, AOC Center, Secunderabad, allegedly died by suicide after being suspended by the school management.

According to GRP Secunderabad Police, K Dinesh Reddy, 15, a resident of Gandhinagar in RK Puram, Malkajgiri, allegedly attended school with his mobile. He was caught by the school management, after which they suspended him for 12 days. Later, the teenager's father was also informed about the issue.

The boy who allegedly went into depression tried to kill himself. He went to the nearest Ammuguda halt station. And committed suicide by falling in front of the train. The locals have informed the police about the incident.

A case was filed under section 174 of CrPC and an investigation is going on.

