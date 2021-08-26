Amberpet Man Loses 70K to Fraudsters Posing as Furniture Dealers on eCommerce Site

An engineering student from Hyderabad was defrauded of Rs 70,000 by cyber crooks, who posed as furniture buyers on a major e-commerce website. The 20-year-old from Bagh Amberpet in Amberpet had recently posted an advertisement on the portal to sell a sofa set and had received a call from someone expressing interest within an hour.

According to the police, the caller, who claimed to be from the Nampally area, inquired about the price and delivery details before instructing the youngster to scan a QR Code sent to his mobile phone. That's when he lost his money.

“Money was debited from his bank account within a few minutes of reading the QR code,” an official stated. Amberpet police are looking into the case.