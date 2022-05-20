Amberpet Flyover Works: Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad at Golnaka Junction

Hyderabad: The Traffic Police have issued an alert on the closure of the road between Golnaka Junction and Amberpet 6 Number Junction (on a need-to-close basis) from May 20 till the completion of the Amberpet flyover works.

The police have advised other routes for motorists. As a result, all RTC buses and other heavy vehicles travelling from Warangal to Amber 6 Number Junction would be detoured at Uppal Junction to Nagole Junction – LB Nagar Junction – Dilsukhnagar – Moosarambagh – Chaderghat.

City buses from Uppal junction to Amber 6 number junction will be rerouted via Ali Café crossroads–Zinda Tilismath–Golnaka New Bridge–Nimboliadda–Chaderghat–Rangamahal–Chaderghat through Amberpet T junction.

Also Read: Telangana Inter Exam Results 2022 Date Confirmed

All LMVs, three-wheelers, and two-wheelers travelling from Uppal to Amberpet 6 number junction will be redirected via Ali Cafe crossroads – Zinda Tilismath route – Golnaka, and Nimboliadda through Amberpet T junction.

RTC buses and heavy trucks bound for Amber 6 number junction would be redirected at Chaderghat junction to Chaderghat Causeway – RuB Malakpet – Nalgonda Crossroads – Dilsukhnagar – LB Nagar and Uppal.

From the Golnaka intersection, all light motor vehicles, auto-rickshaws, and two-wheelers should follow the new bridge to Golnaka or the Ali Café route. All city buses travelling from Tilaknagar junction to Dilsukhnagar would be detoured through Amberpet T Junction Road, Ali Café Crossroad, and Moosarambagh.