HYDERABAD: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday announced setting up of its second data centre region in India in Telangana that will be operational by mid-2022, and will see the tech giant investing about Rs 20,761 crore in the .

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) tweeted that AWS will invest Rs 20,761 crore (USD 2.77 billion) to set up multiple data centres in the state.

"Happy to announce the largest FDI in the history of Telangana! After a series of meetings, AWS has finalized investment of Rs 20,761 Cr ($ 2.77 Bn) to set up multiple data centers in Telangana. The @AWSCloud Hyd Region is expected to be launched by mid 2022," he tweeted.

KTR, in a statement said AWS is investing to set up an AWS Region with three Availability Zones (AZs) in the state. AZs consist of multiple data centres in separate distinct locations within a single region that are engineered to be operationally independent of one another.

'' The new AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region will enable even more developers, startups, and enterprises as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations to run their applications and serve end users from data centres located in India," Amazon Internet Services President Commercial Business (AWS India and South Asia) Puneet Chandok said.

Globally, AWS has 77 AZs across 24 infrastructure regions with announced plans to launch 15 more AZs and five more AWS Regions in India, Indonesia, Japan, Spain, and Switzerland. This segment is poised for stronger growth in the coming years, driven by data localisation requirements in various sectors including financial services.

The launch of the Hyderabad Region will provide AWS customers with lower latency across southern India. Indian organizations - right from startups to enterprises and the public sector will have additional infrastructure to leverage services and advanced technologies, including compute, storage, analytics, artificial intelligence, database, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning.