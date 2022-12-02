India's Dedicated show on additive manufacturing, "AM Tech 2022", one of the world's fastest growing technology inaugurated at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad.

To promote the Indian Additive Manufacturing ecosystem, AM Tech 2022 was inaugurated at Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad. The event highlights products and services from 70+ exhibitors and 150+ brands globally across the entire additive manufacturing supply chain. The event was inaugurated by Shri. K.T. Rama Rao, Honorable Minster for IT, Industries, MA & UD; Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of India. Other key dignitaries who were part of the event's inaugural ceremony were Smt. Rama Devi Lanka, Director Emerging Technologies (OSD), IT, E&C Department, Government of Telangana and Shri APVS Prasad, CE (A) CEMILAC.

Shri. K.T. Rama Rao, Honorable Minster, stated, "The additive manufacturing technology has now grown from a rapid prototyping solution to a technology that is used for scale production of components for medical, automobile, and other sectors. In coming years, we will see tremendous growth in AM technology." He stated that Telangana would soon become a centre for additive manufacturing, which uses 3D printing to create tools and other useful components.

Additionally, he stated that Telangana would support technological advancements to ensure that they were built in India for the world.

During the keynote address, Mr. Aditya Chandavarkar, Co-Founder of AMTECH Expo, stated that "AM Tech 2022 has got an excellent response from all the stakeholders in the industry, government, and academia. The event will fulfill the rising demand for additive manufacturing and also provide an effective platform for business networking". Mr. Dilip Raghavan, Co-founder of AM Chronicle, added, "In today's scenario, additive manufacturing is used in a wide range of industries covering automobile, space to medical. AM Tech 2022 provides a platform for businesses to interact with customers, identify problems and provide solutions.

The event's key highlights on the first day were a special announcement about the release of CEMILAC's certification for the HAL Lucknow component, an MOU signing between ASTM and CEMILAC on AM Standards, and MOU between IIT Hyderabad and NCAM.

On the first day of the event, more than three thousand delegates from the industry, academia, research, and development centers attended the event. The event's key highlights include a zone dedicated to the construction and manufacturing of healthcare additive. The visitors can see live product demonstrations, and experts from the construction and healthcare sector will be available to answer questions. To build knowledge, an two days international conference on additive manufacturing is also organized at the event. Speaker sessions and technical discussions are arranged on various topics during the conference and are free to attend.

Additionally, focused workshops on "3D printing in the packaging" and "Quality in Additive Manufacturing" were arranged on the first day to build specific knowledge and connect the industry. To motivate the start-up ecosystem, specifically in the additive manufacturing space, a "3D printing start-up challenge was organized by the AM Tech team in collaboration with ASTM International and AM Ventures. Based on the entries in the first round, the finalist was shortlisted for the final pitch at AM Tech on 3rd December. The winners of the start-up challenge will be announced on 3rd December, and awards will be distributed based on their pitch, which the bench of the start-up will access.

