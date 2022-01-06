All You Need to Know About TS BPass

TS-bPass: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) implemented the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System (TsbPass) when the former Development Permission Management System (DPMS) was phased out. All layout and building approvals that fall within the limits of the state of Telangana are handled and disposed of using an online platform called Telangana bPass.

The state government hopes to provide a faster method of evaluation and approval for all residential operations in Telangana through the TS-bPass construction permission. The Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPass) is a subset of the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPass), which was launched in July 2015 as a virtual self-certification-based model for granting online industrial building permissions.

According to the most recent TS-bPass news, Telangana's state government has already begun enforcing the construction licence laws. Let's take a closer look at the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-Certification System's procedures.

What exactly is TS-bPass?

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched the TS-bPass single-window clearance system as a set of building authorization laws in Telangana in February 2021. Instant registration, instant approval, and the single window phase are the three unique TS-bPass approval types.

Residential structures with a land area of up to 75 square yards and a building height of up to 7 metres can register instantly with the TS-bPass. With an Rs.1 token, the applicant can register. It also gives immediate clearance to residential structures with site sizes ranging from 75 to 600 square yards and a height of up to 10 metres.

Under the single window approval phase, all residential projects with a plot size of more than 500 square metres and a building height of up to 10 metres are evaluated. The Single Window System phase is a facility for processing layout and building applications for granting permissions in an online mode by streamlining the various processes and approvals as well as required certificates (NOCs) and acting as a single point of contact for service requests after submission of the application and fees.

The following are the requirements for using the 'Self-Certification' system:

Online application with a self-declaration detailing the property size, number of floors, ownership certificates, and a copy of the encumbrance certificate in PDF format.

With the self-certification, a statement of accountability must be given, acknowledging responsibility in the event of any fraudulent declaration.

If there is a violation on the property, it should be noted that, otherwise, the authorities have the authority to demolish it.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Warn NRIs Against Hate Posts on Social Media

TS-Bpass's Standout Features

The following are the salient elements of Telangana's municipal approval for home construction:

Online Application

Citizens can fill out and submit their applications online along with the relevant documentation.

Simplified Process

Using a single Common Application Form, citizens may receive NOC from all line departments.

3-Step Process

Citizens may get authorization in three simple steps: applying, uploading and paying.

Secure and Safe

The website's transactions are all encrypted and hence safe.

Responsive To Mobile Devices

Citizens with an active internet connection can access services via desktop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Documents Required for TS-bPass

Here's a list of all the paperwork you'll need to apply for construction permits through Telangana's official website:

A photograph of the structure

Notice of Building Completion

Drawings for the construction of a building in PDF format

Land valuation certificate

A copy of the approved plan

In Telangana, the procedure for obtaining a building permit is as follows:

Visit the TS-bPass official website.

From the homepage, select the "Online Services" option.

Click the Login button and choose "Occupancy" from the drop-down menu.

Select "Building Completion" from the drop-down menu and fill in all of the needed information on the screen.

Save and submit your work.

The information will be delivered to the phone number you provided during registration.

How to Check the Status of Your TS-bPass Application

Visit the TS-bPass official website.

From the homepage, select the "Track Application" option.

Enter the relevant information and select "Show Status" from the drop-down menu.

You may check the status of your TS-bPass application's TS building permissions here.

What is the customer service number for TS-bPass?

Contact the TS-bPass headquarters at 040-22 66 66 66.

Is Telangana's DPMS still active?

Telangana has decided to stop using DPMS. DPMS has been replaced with TS-bPass by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

What are the different phases of application approval in TS-bPass?

The TS-bPass building permit clearance procedure may be broken down into three stages: immediate registration, instant approval, and single window approval.

What is the TS-bPass office address?

Government of Telangana, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, 640 AC Guards, Opp: PTI Building, Hyderabad – 500004.

The TS-bPass is being implemented for all residential structures in Telangana, based on the recommendations of the TS-iPass of 2015 and the Telangana Municipalities Act 2019. The government also intends to use a similar approach for non-residential properties. The TS-bPass certificate is approved according to a complex set of rules, and it's best to consult a legal professional to learn about the most up-to-date rules and processes.