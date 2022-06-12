All Set For TET Exam

Kamareddy: All arrangements are made to conduct the TET Exam. Some 9,289 candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

The Telangana govt has set up 23 examination centers in the district centre. The first paper will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second paper from 2:30 to 5 pm. Officials have been asked to allow studentsto the test centers even if they are a minute late.

TET Across Telangana

TET exams will be held throughout the state on Sunday. About 6,29, 352 candidates will appear for the exam across the state.

Some 3,51,468 candidates are expected to appear for Paper 1 which is being held across 1480 Centers in the state.

Some 2,7784 candidates will be writing Paper 2 which will be conducted in about 1203 Centers. The Telangana government has arranged RTC special buses for candidates appearing for the TET test.