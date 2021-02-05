Alert Ration Card Holders in Telangana, Rules Have Changed Now!! Find Out More

Hyderabad: For those who take goods at the Ration shop, keep the following things in mind. There are a few new rules that have come into effect and will be first implemented in Hyderabad and Rangareddy Districts and later in other parts of the State phase by phase.

Do you have a ration card? Do you take ration every month? Learn the new rules before heading to the ration shop in February. New rules have come into force in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The system of taking goods at the ration shop by telling the OTP which is sent to the mobile number linked to the Aadhaar number has now come into effect.

OTP policy is being implemented for the first time in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts of Telangana. OTP comes to the registered mobile number of the ration cardholders to take the ration. You need to tell that OTP and you can then only pick up the goods.

There are a total of 87,44,251 ration card holders in Telangana out of which 5,80,680 cards are in Hyderabad, 5,24,656 cards are in Rangareddy district, 4,94,881 cards are in the Malkajgiri area and 2,34,940 cards are in Vikarabad districts. These ration cardholders can pick up the goods at the ration shop by telling the OTP that is sent to their mobile number.

In order to get OTP, the mobile number has to be linked to the Aadhaar number. However, most ration cardholders do not link their mobile number to their Aadhaar number. With this, there is a queue for Aadhaar centers to link the mobile number.

Mandri Gangula Kamalakar of the Telangana Civil Supplies Department said that the first priority will be given to the Iris policy for giving goods in the ration shop. If there are any problems with the Iris system, the goods will be delivered through the OTP coming to the mobile number. So ration cardholders do not have to worry about linking their mobile number to Aadhaar number.

Ration card holders can pick up goods through Iris even if the mobile number is not linked to their Aadhaar number. Any one of the family members on the ration card can pick up the goods through the iris scanner. Or one has to link the Aadhaar number and mobile number. The government has extended the deadline for distribution of goods at the ration shop to February 22 due to confusion among the people.

In addition to the goods provided by the State Governments, the goods provided by the Central Government through the Annapurna and Antyodaya schemes can be availed on ration cards. Ration card is an important document to benefit not only from these schemes but also through more government schemes.

The role of ration shops in delivering goods to the poor has become crucial during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown. It is learned that the Central Government has introduced the One Nation One Ration Card Scheme. This means that ration cardholders can take ration anywhere in the country. Anyone can apply for a ration card.

There are special schemes for those below the poverty line. Below Poverty Line- There are two types of ration cards with the name BPL and Non-BPL. Anyone over the age of 18 can apply for a ration card. Apply for a ration card in one state only. The ration card contains the name of the member as well as the names of the other family members.

If you want to apply for a ration card in Telangana, you have to go to the MeeSeva service office. There the application form has to be completed. After completing the form along with the details of name, date of birth, age, and family members, the required documents should be submitted along with the application form at the MeeSeva service center. Proof of residency, Aadhaar card, passport size photo should be given. Pay the necessary charges and wait to receive the document. You can also check the application progress on the Aadhaar website.