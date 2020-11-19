HYDERABAD: With the State Election Commission announcing the dates for the upcoming local body election, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Party is currently in the process of finalising the list of its candidates. With just 24 hours left for the end of the nomination procedure, the AIMIM is yet to release its list. There are 45 seats in the old city of Hyderabad where the AIMIM won 44 seats in 2016 & is expected to win again as of now.

The AIMIM is an ally of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS Party) and will indulge in a ‘friendly fight’ with each other in the GHMC elections. This was confirmed by the TRS working president and state minister for IT, municipal administration and urban development K T Rama Rao who on Thursday clarified that his party would not have any alliance with AIMIM in the GHMC elections and declared the TRS candidates list for all the 150 divisions.

Sources said that woman candidates might be given more seats this time as the Cabinet earlier in October had approved 50 per cent reservation for women in the elected body of GHMC.

In the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats and TRS won 99, thus making them the majority seat holder. Out of 44 corporators of AIMIM, four were Hindus, three belonging to other backward castes and one from the scheduled caste.

As per the GHMC Act, the general public can directly elect 150 corporators who along with 64 ex-officio members (MPs, MLAs ,MLCs etc) can then elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the City.