Ahead Of GHMC Elections, Hyderabadis Clueless About Their Area Corporators

Preparations are being done for GHMC elections in Hyderabad and political parties are already declaring their victories. However, most of the residents in Hyderabad don’t seem to know much about their area or the corporator.

In a survey conducted by a leading English daily, several people living in Hyderabad did not get their local corporator's name right. Interestingly, the city corporators have completed their five-year term but shockingly enough. they don't seem to have reached out to people or helped them in any way. Most of the middle-class families failed to answer their local corporator's name and a majority of the people stated that they have never met their corporator. The only time people in Hyderabad saw their area corporator was during elections and that too in campaign banners posted across different locations.

GHMC elections have been scheduled for December 1 and a repolling if necessary in select regions on December 3. The fate of GHMC polls candidates will be decided on December 4.