Agricultural Land Rates in Hyderabad Localities, Check Govt Value

The Government rates (values) ​​of agricultural lands in Telangana state have also been finalized. In Saroor Nagar and Bahadurpura mandals of Hyderabad, the government value was increased from Rs 22.02 crore per acre to the highest in the state at Rs 24.22 crore.

After that, in Hyderabad, Kukatpally, Balanagar and Moosapet mandals, the present rate per acre is Rs 18.87 crore and in Karmanghat it is Rs. 13.55 crore and in Madhapur Rs. 12.58 crore. This value has been increased by 10 per cent.

Next are Gachibowli, Miyapur and Nanakranguda at Rs 9.43 crore, Nizampet and Attapur at Rs 6.29 crore and Nagole and Bandlaguda at Rs. 5.03 crore, an increase of 20 per cent. The values ​​of cultivable and non-cultivable lands will be approved by the committees in the districts on Saturday.