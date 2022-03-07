As Hyderabad is home to the largest engineering centre for Microsoft globally outside the United States, the global tech giant on Monday said it plans to open its fourth data centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. Microsoft India is reportedly in talks to buy a 50-acre parcel of land for a new data centre campus in the city.

According to sources aware of the development, this would be the largest data centre by Microsoft outside the United States. The US-based tech company already has its data centres set up in Mumbai, Pune and Chennai which were opened in 2015. In 2019, Microsoft partnered with Reliance Jio to build data centres across India that run Microsoft’s Azure cloud.

Anant Maheshwari, president of Microsoft India, said the data centre would help the cloud player fulfil the growing demand for public cloud in India. He said Microsoft India has doubled the capacity of the three data centres in the first year of the pandemic. “We’ve taken a significant incremental share in the overall new cloud consumption that has happened in the country and therefore have become the number one player in the country,” he added.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Information Technology said he was extremely delighted that Microsoft chose Hyderabad as the destination for its largest data centre investment in India. He said, “This will also be one of the largest foreign direct investments (FDIs) the state has attracted”

As per reports, Microsoft is planning to set up data centres in at least 10 more countries in the near future. It may be recalled here that last year Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced that it would be setting up its second data centre in Hyderabad. AWS first opened its data centre in Mumbai. The Hyderabad data centre would likely become operational by mid-2022. While Google has two data centre regions one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.