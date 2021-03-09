7-year old Hyderabad Kid Scales Kilimanjaro Summit

A seven-year-old boy from Hyderabad became one of the youngest people to scale the Kilimanjaro summit. Virat Chandra Telukunta of Hyderabad climbed the mountain peak and achieved this feat on March 6. He did training and after a lot of hard work, this became possible.

For over 2 and a half months, the boy did rigorous training. Virat along with his coach Bharath Thammineni reached the mountain summit on March 6. How this interest grew and how the passion for trekking grew in Virat also has a story to it.

Once when Virat had a video call with his cousins, the cousins were in mountain areas for a trip. They had gone to Rudugaira Mountains in Uttarakhand for a trekking trip. When Virat saw the place in the video call, he became fascinated. Even he wanted to try something like that.

Virat requested his parents to send him to the mountains. He expressed his desire to climb a peak as well but his wish was brushed off as being a child’s excitement. Even after being denied a lot of times, when Virat kept pestering his parents, they thought of giving it a go. This is when they contacted Bharath Thammineni, the same coach who trained Virat’s cousins.

Speaking on Virat’s enthusiasm, coach Bharat said that he decided to take Virat for mountaineering after one month of training. Virat had that passion in him. He was very excited to train. Unlike many who quit midway through the training, Virat continued.

Virat took the training seriously and completed all the tasks including running and mock climbing with utmost dedication. Virat along with his coach started their journey on March 5. The climate was not in their favour. They travelled for some time and then halted to rest. After sleeping for a few hours, the journey began again.

The journey which started on March 5 had faced a lot of struggles and it finally ended on 6th March when Virat finally reached the Uhuru peak of Kilimanjaro. Virat shared that he was scared but all he wanted was to reach his goal.

This Telangana kid has made everyone proud.