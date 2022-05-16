38 Fast Track Courts in Telangana Regularised for Speedy Justice

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has established 38 fast track courts around the state to provide quick justice to litigants, as well as 1,098 new jobs.

In this regard, the state government has issued two different government orders (GOs).

There are 22 more district and session judges on the fast track courts, as well as 16 senior civil judges. These temporary courts have since been transformed into permanent regular courts.

According to the GO, the Registrar General of the High Court's request to regularise fast track courts for smooth and effective district judiciary functioning to provide speedy justice to litigants and to facilitate the establishment of courts in newly carved out revenue districts has been accepted.

A separate GO was issued to create 1,098 new positions. In the cadre of the extra district and sessions judges, a total of 31 jobs have been established for each of the 22 fast track courts.

In the cadre of senior civil judges, the government created 26 slots for each of the 16 fast track courts.

District judges, senior civil judges, chief administrative officers, superintendents, and senior assistants are among the positions that have been approved.