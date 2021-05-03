22 Year Old Uppal Girl Succumbs To COVID-19 Ahead Of Her Marriage

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old woman who was to get married this month breathed her last due to COVID-19. The incident took place in Uppal and the deceased was identified as K Srivani, the daughter of K.Anantaiah. She was a resident of Bharat Nagar, Uppal.

As per details, on 21st March, she was admitted to a private hospital in LB Nagar after contracting the virus. However, she succumbed to complications.

According to the reports, the wedding of the girl was fixed for the 13th of this month. A pall of gloom surrounded the area after the news of Srivani's death.

The deadly coronavirus is creating a different picture in the world. From last March, it is showing its effect and now, India is battling with the second wave of coronavirus. With each passing day, the number of coronavirus cases are increasing and many people are dying due to COVID-19 infection.

The Telangana government is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Currently, India leads the world in the average daily reported infections and recorded deaths.

The other most affected states with coronavirus in India are Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. In some of the states, there is a partial lockdown. The Supreme Court also urged the Centre and state governments to go for a lockdown so as to contain the spread of coronavirus. The state of Andhra Pradesh has declared a partial lockdown owing to the surge of corona cases.