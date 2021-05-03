12 Die In Two Separate Road Accidents In Medak District

Medak: Road accidents continue to plague Medak district in the State of Telangana, despite the government taking several measures to avoid them. As per reports, 12 people were killed in two different accidents on Monday (May 3rd).

An RTC bus and a DCM van collided in a road accident in Sangaipet, Kulcharam Mandal. The accident claimed the lives of seven people who were killed on the spot. The injured were sent to the nearest hospital for treatment.

In another incident on Monday morning, a fatal road accident occurred on the 44th National Highway in Narsingi. An Omni van collided head-on with a DCM van that was parked on the road.

In the crash, five people in the Omni van died on the spot. The deceased were identified as residents of Dammannapet village in the Sircilla district. They were said to be on their way to Sircilla from Shamshabad Airport when the accident occurred.