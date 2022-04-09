Will Smith Banned From Attending Oscars For 10 Years For Slapping Chris Rock On Stage

Will Smith was banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years for slapping Chris Rock on the stage. The Board of Governors has decided, for a period of 10 years, from April 8, 2022, Will Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards. The statement continued as per Page Six, "We want to express our deep gratitude to Chris Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters, and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast."

We all know that on March 27, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Jada suffers from alopecia a disorder that causes hair loss. After Chris Rock's comments, Will Smith jumped on stage and hit the former, and shouted at Rock, "Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth!" Will went to win the Oscar for Best Actor later that night.

After the incident, Will Smith apologized to everyone for his behaviour. He wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

He further wrote, "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

After a couple of weeks, Hollywood’s film academy on Friday said its board of governors banned Will Smith from any of its events, including the Oscars, for 10 years. "The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," said the Academy letter.

It added: "This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

Will Smith resigned from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and said that he will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate. He is the only fifth Black Man to win the Oscars.

Many actors and other members of Hollywood said that Will Smith's Oscar should be taken back. But legal experts said that the Academy doesn't have a legal claim on the award once it is given.