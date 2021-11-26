Why Kim Cattral Refused to Play Samantha Jones in Sex and The City Reboot, And Just Like That

Do you think we're looking forward to December 2021 because it's Christmas time? Think again: And Just Like That, the Sex and the City reboot is coming to our screens! The only snag? Kim Cattrall will not be reprising her legendary role as Samantha Jones.

In a 2017 interview with Piers Morgan, Kim ruled out a return to the Sex and the City franchise, stating, "This isn't about more money. It's not about more scenes. It's not about any of those things. This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another."

When it was announced that Samantha Jones would not be appearing in "And Just Like That", the rumour mill went into overdrive as fans speculated on how the show's makers would explain her absence.

Although some fans were worried that Samantha's character might be killed off (please don't), it appears like the show has a suitable alternative in mind – and if rumours are to be believed, they're keeping the door open for her to return.

"We couldn't have Samantha roaming around New York City and not have the other women (Charlotte and Miranda) not interacting with her. It just wouldn't have made sense," a show insider reportedly told The Daily Mail.

"Sending her to Los Angeles wasn't an option, as we'd already done that in the first movie, so having her character based in London really was the perfect way to keep her alive and explain her absence," they continued.

So there you have it. Samantha will be chilling in the Big Smoke and enjoying her best London life, according to speculation. The Daily Mail was also told by a source, "Viewers will learn that she is thriving in England even though she has fallen out with Carrie."

Also, it appears that the show's makers are hopeful that Kim Cattrall will return for the second season of "And Just Like That." "Carrie is the one who has a tough time without Samantha, and by the end of "And Just Like That," you'll see Carrie extend the olive branch and try and rekindle the friendship."

"We have high hopes that by the time we begin filming the second season, Kim will have joined the show and Samantha Jones can make a triumphant return to the big apple. We want Kim back. She was missed on set. We all understand why she feels the way she does. We get it. We just want her to come back for future seasons," the source stated.

"Samantha Jones is one of television's all-time much loved characters, and Kim is a phenomenal actress who brings her to life perfectly. She needs to come home, if not for us, but for the fans that adore her."

True, we all admire Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones, but whether she decides to return to the franchise or not, we support her. And about the SATC reboot? The countdown has begun.