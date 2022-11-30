Why Kerala Theatres Said No to Releasing Avatar: The Way Of Water

As India awaits the release of James Cameron's magnum opus "Avatar: The Way Of Water", the Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) on Tuesday announced that it will not release the film in the state due to disagreement over profit-sharing terms.

According to Indian Express, the primary body of Malayalam cinema clarified that it isn't banning the film, but is clearly not satisfied with the makers demanding unusual pay from single-screen theatres in Kerala.

Apparently, the distributors of "Avatar 2" are asking for a 60% share in the first week's revenue and theatre owners are not willing to exceed 55%.

"Avatar: The Way Of Water" is scheduled to be released in India on December 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure." "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in India by 20th Century Studios.

The sequel features Sam Worthington's Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana's Na'vi Neytiri and their family. Actors Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet round out the cast.

Courtesy: FPJ