What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, A Condition That Justin Bieber is Suffering From

Canadian singer Justin Bieber posted a video of himself on June 10 saying that he is suffering from partial paralysis of the face due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

In the video, he said that a part of his face was not responding (the right side of his face). He also said that his right eye was not blinking and also he was not able to move the right side of his mouth when he talks. Apparently, the condition is a result of It a virus attack on a nerve in ear which also affected his face.

Justin Bieber also said that he is cancelling all his concerts and releases and everything till the time he gets better. He said he needs some more time to rest and get back to normal. He also said that despite him doing all the facial exercises, he was not sure how long it would take before he is totally healed. But he promised he is gonna come back healthy.

All his fans started reacting to it and saying “We are with you Justin”. All the celebrities from Hollywood also commented on his video, wishing him a speedy recovery.

What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve (facial palsy) and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. Ear abnormalities such as ringing in the ears (tinnitus) and hearing loss may also be present. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), the same virus that causes chickenpox in children and shingles (herpes zoster) in adults. In cases of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the previously inactive (dormant) varicella-zoster virus is reactivated and spreads to affect the facial nerve.

