Watch Out For These Actors in Amazon Original Fantasy Series The Wheel of Time

Amazon Prime Video promises an enchanting experience for its viewers with their upcoming original fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, that starts streaming November 19, 2021, onwards. Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels by the same name, the show is set in a sprawling epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. What unfolds as the story moves ahead is no less spellbinding and captivating. Here are some faces that you need to familiarise with before the grand launch. They are the ones who would be fuelling the fire of excitement within you with their performances:

British beauty Rosamund Pike: Best known for her role in the psychological thriller Gone Girl, the actor’s craft has helped her bag accolades including Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy awards. Now, she is all set to steal hearts as Moiraine in The Wheel of Time. Bringing back her power-packed acting and nuanced performance, we will see how her journey unfolds in this mystical series. Her expressions in the trailer say a lot.

‘THE PROFESSOR’ Alvaro Morte: You probably know who we are talking about here. Yes, Alvaro who stole millions of hearts and gained worldwide recognition for playing the role of 'The Professor' in the popular television series Money Heist. He is back with a bang as Logain Ablar in The Wheel of Time. The criminal mastermind will be seen in an absolutely new avatar in a completely different setting in this series. From being a prime mover to now enchanting people in this mystical tale, we will get to see yet another interesting side of the artist.

American Hunk Daniel Henney: The American actor rose to international prominence with his television debut as Dr. Henry Kim in the Korean drama My Lovely Sam Soon, and thereafter wooed the audiences with his performances in US TV series’ Hawaii Five-0 and Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders. This time to Daniel will surprise you no less with her craft in The Wheel of Time. He will be seen playing the role of Lan Mondragoran in this epic fantasy series, and we can’t wait to see what his character will be adding to the plot.

Michael McElhatton aka Roose Bolton: If you have watched Game of Thrones, you are probably familiar with this Irish actor and writer. Once again he is a part of another fantasy drama, in which he essays the role of Tam al'Thor. In The Wheel of Time, Tam is definitely a character that we all must look forward to. Roose is known to add his own touches to his roles. We can’t wait to see what newness he brings to the table as Tam al’Thor.

Power Rangers Zoe Robins: Previously seen in the twenty-fourth season of the popular American television program Power Rangers, this New Zealand born actor announces her comeback onscreen as Nynaeve al'Meara in this series. Known for her acting prowess and screen presence, it will be extremely fascinating to watch her build her character in The Wheel of Time.

Watch the first three episodes of The Wheel of Time on November 19, 2021, following a weekly release of new episodes every Friday thereafter. The fantasy series will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu only on Amazon Prime Video.