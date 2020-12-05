Warner Bros. To Release Movies In Theaters and HBO

Drastic changes have taken place over the last few days due to the Corona pandemic. Though the fear of COVID is not over yet, people are slowly getting into their normal life. Meanwhile, Tollywood and Bollywood filmmakers resumed the shooting of their films. However, they are still worried about the release of their new films.

The Hollywood production houses are making a comeback. Warner Bros issued a shocking statement on Thursday stating that it will release its entire slate of 2021 films including most awaited films like “Dune,” “In the Heights,” "Godzilla vs. Kong" and “The Matrix 4” on HBO Max while they are playing in theaters. “Dune” is slated for release in October. “Matrix 4” is expected to hit the screens in December 2021 though.

Warner Bros. and corporate parent AT&T are seeking to boost HBO Max at the expense of theaters. Warner Bros Pictures confirmed the same on Twitter, saying, “I got you something nice this year. The biggest movie premieres In theaters and on HBO Max the exact same day. Beginning December 25 with #WonderWoman1984 #HBOMax #WBPictures. Available on HBO Max in the US only at no extra cost to subscribers.”